NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Kathryn Garcia, who resigned as New York City’s sanitation commissioner in September, is now running for mayor.

She made the announcement Thursday.

“Those who have worked with me over the years know me as someone who gets things done. I’ve been the go-to crisis manager and the woman who can’t say no to a tough gig and then does it well,” Garcia said.

This is Garcia’s first run for public office after working 14 years for the city, including stints with the Department of Environmental Protection and as food czar.

Garcia says her top priorities as mayor would include a strong recovery from the pandemic, “excellent” basic services and working to prevent climate change.

