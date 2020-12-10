NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kathryn Garcia, who resigned as New York City’s sanitation commissioner in September, is now running for mayor.
She made the announcement Thursday.
“Those who have worked with me over the years know me as someone who gets things done. I’ve been the go-to crisis manager and the woman who can’t say no to a tough gig and then does it well,” Garcia said.
Our city’s next mayor will either make or break it. In the depths of overlapping crises, we must still have bold vision and be true to the strivers we all are. That’s why I am running.
Watch our video here: https://t.co/MHXb8MeRUO pic.twitter.com/Y6SnK1rzhu
— Kathryn Garcia (@KGforNYC) December 10, 2020
This is Garcia’s first run for public office after working 14 years for the city, including stints with the Department of Environmental Protection and as food czar.
RELATED STORY: Kathryn Garcia Stepping Down As NYC Sanitation Commissioner
Garcia says her top priorities as mayor would include a strong recovery from the pandemic, “excellent” basic services and working to prevent climate change.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK