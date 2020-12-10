WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County honored dozens of deserving children Thursday.
Police officers dressed as super heroes and county officials handed out gift cards to 10 students at a “holiday heroes” event at Park Avenue Elementary School in Westbury.
Forty other students in the district will also receive gift cards. Organizers said the event was kept small because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Many of the children said they already knew how they would spend their money.
“I feel great,” second grader Javier Mallette said. “Because I got a gift card, and a tiger and a ball.”
“I’m going to use it on my family and three of my friends,” said fifth grader Jayla Humphrey.
“Bring on 2021. Start it right here with the smiles you saw today,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
Organizers said it was local principals who chose the students based on financial need and overall school spirit.