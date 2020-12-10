NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After 10 months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is potentially hours away from emergency authorization of the first vaccine.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is meeting virtually Thursday to hear presentations before voting on whether to allow Americans 16 years and older to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
“Today, we will be considering whether to make available to millions of American an as-yet investigational vaccine that has been developed, tested and reviewed in record time,” said Dr. Doran Fink, of the FDA.
“It’s non-binding on us, but they will make recommendations to us today after a review – a full review – of the data,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told CBS This Morning.
WATCH: FDA Advisory Committee Discusses Pfizer Vaccine Approval
The committee experts specialize in vaccine development, infection disease and medical statistics.
The FDA is expected to follow their final decision, though it’s not required to do so.
“We do a very careful, line by line by line review to answer the very important scientific questions,” said Hahn. “If our career scientists say that the vaccine is safe and effective, I have complete confidence in that decision, and I think the American people should as well.”
The FDA commissioner said they’re also working very closely with their U.K. partners, who say people with a history of severe allergies should not get the Pfizer vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Coronavirus Vaccine FAQ From The CDC
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You In NYC
- Check NYC Testing Line Wait Times
- Resources: Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion’
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Meantime in New York, hospitals like the Mount Sinai system are getting ready. Dr. Susan Mashni said frontline workers in the emergency room and ICU will get the first doses. Then as it becomes available to the general public, she expects lines outside.
“We’re hopeful that instead of having COVID-19 testing pods, we’re going to have the vaccination pods,” Mashni said.
Pfizer is only the beginning. The FDA advisory panel is expected to meet next week on the Moderna vaccine.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK