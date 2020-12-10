NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After 10 months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is potentially hours away from emergency authorization of the first vaccine.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is meeting virtually Thursday to hear presentations before voting on whether to allow Americans 16 years and older to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

“Today, we will be considering whether to make available to millions of American an as-yet investigational vaccine that has been developed, tested and reviewed in record time,” said Dr. Doran Fink, of the FDA.

“It’s non-binding on us, but they will make recommendations to us today after a review – a full review – of the data,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told CBS This Morning.

WATCH: FDA Advisory Committee Discusses Pfizer Vaccine Approval

The committee experts specialize in vaccine development, infection disease and medical statistics.

The FDA is expected to follow their final decision, though it’s not required to do so.

“We do a very careful, line by line by line review to answer the very important scientific questions,” said Hahn. “If our career scientists say that the vaccine is safe and effective, I have complete confidence in that decision, and I think the American people should as well.”