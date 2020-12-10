Comments
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities want your help finding a missing 12-year-old Long Island girl.
They say Keithy Obando was last seen at her Copiague home at Pio XI Street near Dante Avenue at around 7 a.m. She was reported missing at 11 a.m.
Obando is 4’11”, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair, light complexion, and wears glasses. She was wearing jeans, a purple puffy coat and white sneakers. She speaks
Anyone with any information on her location is asked to call either 911 or police at (631) 854-8152.
