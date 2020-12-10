Comments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A house explosion was caught on camera Wednesday in Rochester.
Firefighters said the blast happened shortly after 6 p.m.
Flames and debris were sent flying high into the sky.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Coronavirus Vaccine Update: First Doses From Pfizer Could Arrive In New York This Weekend
- Don’t Think Kids Are All That Aware Of Pandemic? Just Check Out Their Heartfelt Letters To Santa Claus
- NYPD: Minor Car Crash Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Robbery In The Bronx
Neighbors said it sounded like a bomb went off and reported their houses shaking.
The cause of the explosion is unknown, and it’s unclear if anyone was inside.
Firefighters combed the wreckage, but so far there’s no sign anyone was hurt.