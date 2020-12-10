CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A house explosion was caught on camera Wednesday in Rochester.

Firefighters said the blast happened shortly after 6 p.m.

Flames and debris were sent flying high into the sky.

Neighbors said it sounded like a bomb went off and reported their houses shaking.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, and it’s unclear if anyone was inside.

Firefighters combed the wreckage, but so far there’s no sign anyone was hurt.

