Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — U.S. Marines helped kick off the annual Toys for Tots drive Thursday in Times Square.
On the first day of Chanukah, they joined with Jewish and other religious leaders to start collecting toys.
MORE: Toys For Tots Stepping Up To Help As Need Grows During Pandemic
With the pandemic this year, the need is greater than ever.
The U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program is the nation’s largest toy drive for kids in need.
Click here for more information and make a donation.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK