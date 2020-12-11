CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot early Friday morning inside a hotel in Lower Manhattan’s Financial District.

The gunfire broke out around 2 a.m. on the upper floors of the DoubleTree New York Downtown on Stone Street.

Police said the suspect opened fire from the hallway, hitting the victim through the door of a room.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

