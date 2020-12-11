ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Indoor dining will be suspended in New York City starting Monday, Dec. 14 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

The pause is a result of increasing numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations, the rate of transmission in the city and CDC warnings, the governor said.

“The increasing [rate of transmission] is a problem… more of a problem in dense areas,” said Cuomo. “In New York City, you put the CDC caution on indoor dining together with the rate of transmission and the density and the crowding, that is a bad situation.”

Indoor dining will close in New York City starting Monday. Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC’s density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk. Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will continue. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 11, 2020

Outdoor dining and takeout are unaffected.

Mayor Bill De Blasio said he would support the governor’s restrictions, “100%, because we have to protect against the worst.”

MORE: With More Restrictions On Indoor Dining Looming, Restaurant Owners Ask Gov. Cuomo To Show COVID-19 Data

“For the first time, unfortunately, all three of our indicators are past the thresholds. That’s a second wave,” de Blasio said at his Friday press conference. “We have to fight it back to save lives, and we have to fight it back to start our recovery.”

Earlier in the week, Cuomo warned he would shut down indoor dining in the city unless the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 stabilized. It has not, he said Friday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

According to the governor, household gatherings account for 74% of coronavirus spread. Restaurants and bars rank fifth, accounting for less than 1.5%.

Cuomo also announced hospitals statewide must remain below 85% capacity. He said they can do so by upping bed capacity by 25% and/or limiting elective surgeries.

The is a developing story. Stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: