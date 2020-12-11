NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police hope the public can help identify a man accused of trying to sexually assault a massage therapist in Queens.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Massage Spa on Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst.

Police said the man requested a massage, during which he became aggressive.

He allegedly grabbed the 57-year-old employee by the neck, forced her to the ground and tried to make her perform a sex act on him.

Police said the suspect hit the woman multiple times in the face when she fought back.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for bruising to her face and bleeding in her eye.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, dark-colored ADIDAS sweatpants with white stripes on the sides and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK