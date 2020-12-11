BREAKING NEWSFDA Approves Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Emergency Distribution
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on winter high school sports in New York.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has canceled the 2021 winter state championships for all high-risk sports.

They say it’s due to concerns about safe travel and lodging.

Additionally, all high-risk sports have been postponed until state officials give them the go-ahead.

High-risk sports include basketball, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, volleyball and wrestling.

