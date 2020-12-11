Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even milder. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will increase tonight with a chance of showers near dawn. It won’t be quite as cold with temps only falling into the 40s.

Showers are likely tomorrow, especially east of the city. It will remain mild with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Showers will exit early on Sunday with clouds giving way to some sunshine. It will be even milder with highs in the upper 50s… wouldn’t be surprised if parts of the area hit 60 degrees.

The next system will graze our area to the south on Monday, however, it has trended slightly northward in the last day or two. That said, we’ll have to monitor the northward extend of the precipitation… a little mixing on the northern fringe isn’t out of the question if this trend continues.

Then we’ll have to keep an eye on a coastal storm that has the potential to bring heavier snow/rain and wind to the area during the middle part of next week. As usual, we’ll have to take it one day at a time to get a better sense of what, if any, impacts this system will have on our area.