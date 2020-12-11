By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a glorious finish to the week it was! Mild temps and ample sunshine made for a spring feel, and we’ll continue the mild temps this weekend!
Expect more clouds this evening and overnight ahead of a weak frontal system, and there could be a few drops late tonight. Temps drop into the upper 30s and mid 40s overnight, so a bit on the chilly side.
The weekend will have pleasantly mild temps, but there will be a bit of rain. Saturday does look like the more unsettled day, but not a washout by any means… just remember to grab the umbrella!
Sunday will start off with a few drops with a bit of clearing through the day, and temps will near 60! Enjoy it though, because temps will much colder by midweek… along with a looming risk for snow. Stay tuned!
