NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s coronavirus indicators surpassed all their daily thresholds for the first time Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“That’s a second wave,” the mayor said. “We have to fight it back to save lives, and we have to fight it back to start our recovery.”

De Blasio said hospital admissions climbed to 205, above the 200 threshold.

“We’ve been holding the line up until now, but this is a sign that the hospitalization issue is becoming a bigger challenge,” he said.

MORE: With More Restrictions On Indoor Dining Looming, Restaurant Officials Ask Gov. Cuomo To Show COVID-19 Data

Later Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced indoor dining will shut down in New York City starting Monday due to rising hospitalization rates.

The mayor said the latest rate is 2.48%, surpassing the 2% mark. He called the trend “worrisome.”

“If the governor announces restrictions, I support him 100%, because we have to protect against the worst,” he said.

De Blasio also said the number of new cases — 2559 — is “way too high.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The citywide positivity rate on a seven-day average is 5.35%, above the 5% threshold.

“This is a sign… of how deep this crisis is right now, how much work we have to do to fight back the coronavirus,” said the mayor.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK