NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hit by stray bullets Friday in a shooting on the Upper West Side.
It happened in the afternoon on West 64th Street, right outside NYCHA’s Amsterdam Houses.
Two volunteers for the West Side Campaign Against Hunger were delivering food when shots were fired.
Police sources believe four men pulled up in a van and one of them either fired from the vehicle or got out first.
“As we were dropping off pallets of food, there was, I guess, a gunfight and our team got caught in the crossfire,” said the Greg Silverman, executive director of the West Side Campaign Against Hunger. “We serve 40,000 people across the city and this was just us doing a holiday drop to make sure people have healthy food, and not expecting to be caught in a situation like this.
The two workers are expected to be OK.
So far, no arrests and no word on what led to the shooting.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: