NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say forced his way into a Brooklyn woman’s home, tied her up and sexually assaulted her.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday near Avenue N and East 33rd Street in Marine Park.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a black face covering and knee pads.

Police said he followed the 47-year-old victim to her apartment door and pushed an object that resembled a gun into her back. He ordered her to open the door, police said.

Then, he allegedly punched her in the face and used Duct Tape and zip ties to hold her down before sexually assaulting her.

MORE: Man Accused Of Attacking Massage Therapist At Queens Spa

“Have to get upset. That could happen to her too, and my children also,” Marine Park resident Philippe Antoine told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

“You’d be scared of course. You don’t think it’s a fake gun. You believe it’s real,” resident Wanda Antoine added.

“I would fight back. I would scream for somebody to hear me. I wouldn’t just stay there,” another person said.

Investigators said the suspect ransacked the woman’s home, looking for cash. But he didn’t find any, so he took off with her cellphone.

Investigators said he left in a gray, 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found the woman still tied up by her hands and feet at the doorway.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and treated.

“I think that’s a terrible thing. I live around the corner, I have a wife and children,” said resident Jeff Roth. “Would love to see more police on the street here.”

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black face covering and dark clothes with light kneepads, similar to those used by construction workers.

Police are investigating nearby construction sites to see if there’s any connection. They said there’s no indication the woman knew her attacker.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.