BERGENFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A bus driver from Bergenfield is facing child pornography charges.
Authorities executed a search warrant at the home of 50-year-old Romy Sanchez on Friday as part of an internet child pornography investigation.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says investigators found Sanchez had viewed, downloaded or possessed more than 80 digital files with nude or sexually explicit prepubescent children.
He is also accused of sharing the files.
Sanchez was arrested in Paramus and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.
