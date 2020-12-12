COVID VACCINETri-State Area Hospitals Expect First Shipments To Arrive As Soon As Monday
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want to identify a woman accused of assaulting an 86-year-old woman in Queens.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 229th Street in Cambria Heights.

According to police, the woman punched the 86-year-old in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. She suffered a fractured hip.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

  1. Ann Ryan says:
    December 12, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Now the cowards are going after old ladies.

