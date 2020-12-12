Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want to identify a woman accused of assaulting an 86-year-old woman in Queens.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 229th Street in Cambria Heights.
According to police, the woman punched the 86-year-old in the face, knocking her to the ground.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. She suffered a fractured hip.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Now the cowards are going after old ladies.