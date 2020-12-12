COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The owner of a Long Island deli was killed and some of his customers were wounded after a shooting Saturday.

A blood-stained door led to the scene of a deadly shooting in Copiague.

Suffolk County police say it happened at a deli on Great Neck Road and Garibaldi Avenue just after 6 p.m.

The bodega owner’s son was too shaken up to speak on camera but told CBS2’s Cory James he was in the basement when he heard multiple gunshots.

At least one of those bullets hit his father.

“One person inside was dead on arrival. Three other persons were shot. They were taken to area hospitals. One is in serious condition. Two are in critical condition,” Lt. Kevin Beyer said.

As police spent the night collecting evidence and processing the scene, neighbors stood outside in disbelief.

Raymond Pena knows the man who runs the deli.

“The whole town will be crying. They’re going to be very upset because he’s so good for everybody. When he knows you’re hungry, he’s like, ‘Come on, come on, what can I give you? What can I do for you?’ Give it for free, give the food for free to anybody because he’s so good. He’s like a little kid, the owner. The best guy in the town,” Pena said.

Now, police are searching for the suspect who took off after shooting the four victims. Detectives say it is too early to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

