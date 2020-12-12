NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — News of the COVID-19 vaccine’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the Tri-State Area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday hospitalizations are up to more than 5,300.

More than 11,000 new cases and 95 more deaths were reported on Friday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In New York City, there are more than 2,500 new cases. The seven-day positivity rate in the city is now over 6%.

City restaurants are hoping to cash in this weekend as they prepare to shut down indoor dining starting Monday.

Outdoor dining, take-out and delivery will still be allowed.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

New Jersey, meanwhile, has reported yet another record high in the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced more than 6,200 new positive cases. That’s the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reported 71 more deaths.

Right now, more than 3,500 people are in New Jersey hospitals due to COVID.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK