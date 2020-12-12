Comments
PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was an intense rescue on Long Island after a huge deer got trapped in a batting cage.
A Port Jefferson homeowner noticed the deer stuck in their net Friday night.
Two members of Strong Island Animal Rescue showed up and gently cut the net from the buck’s antlers as he thrashed around.
The animal was so strong, he even knocked down a woman in the process.
Eventually, they were able to free the buck, and he ran free with no injuries.
