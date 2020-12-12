COVID VACCINETri-State Area Hospitals Expect First Shipments To Arrive As Soon As Monday
Engineers Find Church's New York Liberty Bell Undamaged
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on a fire in the East Village that left the Middle Collegiate Church in ruins.

Fire officials say the cause of the Dec. 5 fire was an electrical problem, and it is not suspicious.

There is also a sign of hope.

The church’s historic New York Liberty Bell has been found by engineers on site.

The bell was not damaged.

