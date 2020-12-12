Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday morning! After a bright and beautiful Friday, we will have a little bit of rain this weekend. Temps will still be mild today though with a high in the mid 50s.
While we do expect a chance for on-and-off showers, we’re not calling for a washout. The best bet for more showers would be south and east of NYC… just keep that umbrella handy!
Sunday will start off with a few drops with a bit of clearing through the day, and temps will near 60! Enjoy it though, because temps will much colder by midweek… along with a looming risk for snow. Stay tuned!
