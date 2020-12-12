COVID VACCINEFDA Approves Pfizer's Vaccine For Emergency Distribution
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:NYC weather, Weather Stories

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Saturday morning! After a bright and beautiful Friday, we will have a little bit of rain this weekend. Temps will still be mild today though with a high in the mid 50s.

While we do expect a chance for on-and-off showers, we’re not calling for a washout. The best bet for more showers would be south and east of NYC… just keep that umbrella handy!

Sunday will start off with a few drops with a bit of clearing through the day, and temps will near 60! Enjoy it though, because temps will much colder by midweek… along with a looming risk for snow. Stay tuned!

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments

Leave a Reply