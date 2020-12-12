Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Despite abundant cloud cover we did get to enjoy another day of mild temps! Expect mostly cloudy skies through the night with a few passing drops and comfortable temps around 50 in NYC.
Tomorrow will feature a little bit more sunshine with temps once again on the mild side in the upper 50s. While we don’t expect any rain, we do expect the clouds to linger.
Temps will take a nosedive tomorrow night into Monday ahead of a quick-moving storm system that will bring a period of rain and snow to the area. As of now it looks to be only minor snowfall with the highest amounts north and west of NYC… but stay tuned for the latest!
