NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least four people were injured after a shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. outside the Warren Houses in Gowanus.

A doorman working across the street reported hearing four to seven shots.

When police arrived, they found four men with gunshot wounds.

Police don’t know how many suspects were involved but believe after the shooting, they took off in a red sedan.

The victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

