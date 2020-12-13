By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another mild day across the region, but we did enjoy a bit more sunshine today! Expect clouds to thicken back up overnight and temps will tumble from nearly 60 this afternoon into the upper 30s overnight.
Tomorrow will feature a bit of a wintry mix for the area, but the impacts won’t be that significant. Expect some rain and snow around NYC with a bit more snow for the northern ‘burbs, and a cold rain for the immediate coastal areas. Temps will be lucky to find 40 and it will be breezy, so you’ll wanna dress for warmth.
Tuesday will be a bright but blustery day with temps only in the upper 30s during the day, and plunging into the 20s at night. Our next storm will arrive Wednesday afternoon and that one is shaping up to be a doozy… So stay tuned!
