COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Copiague man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a deli that left one dead and three injured.
Suffolk County police say 62-year-old Dionicio Calderon-Oseguera was arrested Sunday.
Officers were sent to La Vaquita Corp. deli on Great Neck Road around 6:10 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 47-year-old Manuel Cruz-Hernandez, of Copiague.
Three others, including the owner of the deli, were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.
Calderon-Oseguera faces murder and attempted murder charges. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.
