NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork/AP) — The first COVID vaccines in New Jersey will be administered to health care workers in Newark on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday.

In anticipation of vaccine shipments, University Hospital set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School adjacent to the hospital.

BREAKING: New Jersey's FIRST #COVID19 vaccines will be administered Tuesday morning at @UnivHospNewark. I will be there with Commissioner Persichilli, @ShereefElnahal, & @Rutgers_NJMS Dean Johnson. Our first 76,000 doses will be for:

☑️Health care workers

☑️LTC residents & staff — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 13, 2020

MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine: Tri-State Area Hospitals Expect First Shipments To Arrive As Soon As Monday

Gov. Murphy and other top health officials will visit the clinic when the first doses are administered. According to the governor’s office, the clinic is equipped to provide at least 600 vaccinations daily.

We’re honored to deliver the first #COVID19 vaccine in NJ to one of our health care heroes at @UnivHospNewark.@GovMurphy, thank you for being there to mark the occasion- none of us would be here without @NJGov. Join us for the beginning of the last chapter in this pandemic. https://t.co/mU49ge64Q5 — Shereef Elnahal, MD (@ShereefElnahal) December 13, 2020

MORE: COVID In Tri-State Area: New Jersey Sets Record For Highest Daily Case Count; NYC Positivity Rate Climbs Over 6%

Murphy said most of the 76,000 doses in the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine will go the health care workers, as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The governor said he believes everyone in the state will have access to a vaccine by April or May.

In the meantime, Murphy is urging people to continue efforts to stop the spread, especially by limiting holiday celebrations to immediate family members. Sixty to 80 percent of coronavirus transmission is linked to private settings.

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,170 new positive cases

➡️400,650 cumulative total cases

➡️24 new confirmed deaths

➡️15,883 total deaths



We must work together to beat back the second wave. Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands. Use common sense.https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/qd6zbkcZOp — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 13, 2020

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New Jersey’s rolling weekly average of COVID cases has been on a steady uptick. The state, like the rest of the country, is seeing daily case counts reach above the highest levels in the spring.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: