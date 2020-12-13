COVID VACCINETri-State Area Hospitals Expect First Shipments To Arrive As Soon As Monday
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork/AP) — The first COVID vaccines in New Jersey will be administered to health care workers in Newark on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday.

In anticipation of vaccine shipments, University Hospital set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School adjacent to the hospital.

Gov. Murphy and other top health officials will visit the clinic when the first doses are administered. According to the governor’s office, the clinic is equipped to provide at least 600 vaccinations daily.

Murphy said most of the 76,000 doses in the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine will go the health care workers, as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The governor said he believes everyone in the state will have access to a vaccine by April or May.

In the meantime, Murphy is urging people to continue efforts to stop the spread, especially by limiting holiday celebrations to immediate family members. Sixty to 80 percent of coronavirus transmission is linked to private settings.

New Jersey’s rolling weekly average of COVID cases has been on a steady uptick. The state, like the rest of the country, is seeing daily case counts reach above the highest levels in the spring.

