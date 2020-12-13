NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment.
Lindsey Boylan, who is now running for Manhattan Borough President, described the allegations is a series of tweets.
She said in part, “Yes, [Cuomo] sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks.”
Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.
I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.
— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020
The governor’s press secretary says, “There is simply no truth to these claims.”
