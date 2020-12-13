BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Gunman Fatally Shot By Police After Opening Fire Outside NYC Cathedral
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment.

Lindsey Boylan, who is now running for Manhattan Borough President, described the allegations is a series of tweets.

She said in part, “Yes, [Cuomo] sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks.”

The governor’s press secretary says, “There is simply no truth to these claims.”

