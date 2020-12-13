BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Gunman Fatally Shot By Police After Opening Fire Outside NYC Cathedral
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Upper West Side residents came out to the Lucerne Hotel to celebrate the holidays and show support for their neighbors.

The hotel, which has been used as a homeless shelter during the pandemic, has been the subject of many protests this year, but it was all about holiday spirit Sunday.

Neighbors brought their kids to send a message of community.

Earlier in December, a judge agreed to let more than 20 homeless men stay in the hotel instead of moving them downtown until a lower court can hear their appeal.

