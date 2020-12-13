Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Upper West Side residents came out to the Lucerne Hotel to celebrate the holidays and show support for their neighbors.
The hotel, which has been used as a homeless shelter during the pandemic, has been the subject of many protests this year, but it was all about holiday spirit Sunday.
Neighbors brought their kids to send a message of community.
Earlier in December, a judge agreed to let more than 20 homeless men stay in the hotel instead of moving them downtown until a lower court can hear their appeal.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK