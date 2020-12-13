Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on a fire in the East Village that left the Middle Collegiate Church in ruins.
Fire officials say the cause of the Dec. 5 fire was an electrical problem, and it is not suspicious.
There is also a sign of hope.
As work continues to stabilize @middlechurch, our engineers have found that the church’s historic “New York Liberty Bell” was not damaged during last week’s devastating fire.
DOB engineers remain on site to monitor & assess the stability of the structure. pic.twitter.com/v5BPwuIUGl
— NYC Buildings (@NYC_Buildings) December 12, 2020
The church’s historic New York Liberty Bell has been found by engineers on site.
The bell was not damaged.
