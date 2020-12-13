Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! Expect a bit of fog and clouds this morning, but sunshine will break through at times today, and temps will once again push 60!
A drastic change occurs tonight into tomorrow out ahead of a quick-moving storm that will bring rain and snow to the area. As of now, it looks to be only minor snowfall with the highest amounts north and west of NYC.
Temps will stay in the freezer heading into Tuesday with everyone stuck in the 30s… and an even more impressive storm system approaching after that. Stay tuned!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK