NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into the outdoor dining area of a restaurant in the Bronx Monday.
It happened in front of a restaurant on West 238th Street, but the business was closed at the time because of the city’s newly reinstated ban on indoor dining.
Exclusive surveillance video shows just how dangerous the situation could have been if customers were seated. The structure was nearly knocked to the ground.
Police believe the driver experienced some kind of medical problem.
