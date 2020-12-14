NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Monday is a somber anniversary in Connecticut. It has been eight years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators at the elementary school.

Lawmakers and community leaders came together virtually Monday to mourn, remember and call to action.

FLASHBACK: Shooting At Sandy Hook Elementary School In Newtown, Conn.

“We must mark this anniversary with renewed resolve to fight gun violence,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “We know that the best way to honor those beautiful lives lost in Sandy Hook is through action.”

President-elect Joe Biden released a statement to mark the anniversary.

“To the grandparents, parents, siblings, children, spouses, and fellow broken and healing hearts of Sandy Hook, I know. No matter how long it’s been, every time you talk about it, you relive it as though you just heard the news. Eight years later, I know the pain never fully heals,” he wrote in part. “I think about how that day eight years ago was the saddest day we had in the White House. Twenty first-graders. Their six educators. And I think about the time we have spent with each other grieving since then. I remain in awe of you. I have heard from and watched as so many of you turned pain into purpose, working to change our laws and our culture around gun violence and how we protect and nurture our children.”

