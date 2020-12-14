NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a landmark day in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The first doses of the vaccine will be delivered into the arms of Americans.

New York City’s vaccine control center also opens Monday in Lower Manhattan. It’s described as the air traffic control for the vaccine, and it will play a crucial part in making sure everything runs smoothly.

The first shipment of Pfizer‘s vaccine is expected to reach New York, and health care workers could be getting their shots without hours of arrival. Reports say two workers from the state’s largest health care provider, Northwell Health, are expected to be vaccinated during a press conference at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the vaccine will be distributed equitably and fairly.

“We are adamant in this city that we will not distribute this vaccine according to who has the most wealth or privilege or celebrity. We will distribute it according to which community needs it the most,” he said Sunday.

The Empire State is awaiting 170,000 doses — 72,000 of which will go to the city — after the shipments left a Pfizer facility in Michigan on Sunday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is confident by April or May, everyone in the Garden State will have access to a vaccine. New Jersey plans to administer its first doses Tuesday.

“The first batch is 76,000. Split the majority toward healthcare workers, but a good slug toward our long-term care residents and staff,” Murphy said. “Then with each ensuing week, those are the two top priorities. And it’ll take us a number of weeks, as you can image, to work through the entire populations in both of those groups.”

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive at 145 distribution centers across the country Monday, with hundreds of other sites getting them Tuesday and Wednesday. The company expects to ship 20 million doses this month.

“We’re being very aggressive. We’re shipping all that we have, while we’re holding back a reserve for the second dose,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told “Face the Nation.”

Back at New York City’s command center, workers will be busy reporting the number of people getting vaccinated, with breakdowns on boroughs, demographic, age and other indicators.

