NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parts of the Tri-State Area saw rain and snow to start the week, but all eyes are on another storm Wednesday.
Snow is expected to start falling Wednesday afternoon and intensify into the night before tapering off Thursday morning.
New York City might to see anywhere from 5.2 to 12.5 inches of accumulation. The more aggressive model shows areas north and west of the city getting closer to 2 feet.
Strong winds could also lead to blizzard-like conditions and power outages.
