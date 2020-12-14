By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! After a balmy weekend with temps in the 50s and 60s, we have to talk wintry weather!
First up, today: expect a mix of rain and snow for many with more snow well north of NYC, and more rain for the coasts. Overall it’s not going to be a major winter storm, but there will be some minor accumulations in the colder ‘burbs… just make sure to take it nice and slow on the roads!
Things will dry out pretty quickly tonight, and the temps will plunge into the 20s along with a biting breeze. Tuesday will be a pretty brisk day with temps stuck in the mid 30s despite ample sunshine. Then we’ll have another winter storm arriving Wednesday afternoon which will have substantial impacts… Stay tuned!
