NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Indoor dining shut down again Monday in New York City because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, restaurant owners who were operating on the edge fear their businesses might not survive. They say in addition to laying off wait staff, they’ve also had to cut down on the hours they can stay open.

Back in September at Bus Stop Cafe, owner Georgia Danalis eagerly welcomed back her first indoor dining customer.

She hoped capacity limits would expand to 50% by winter. Instead, it’s gone in the opposite direction.

“It’s very, very sad today, because I feel like we’re going backwards instead of going forward,” Danalis told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

MORE: Mayor Says New Yorkers Should Prepare For Second Possible Shutdown

Even though state data suggests only 1.43% of COVID-19 spread comes from bars and restaurants, Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down indoor dining in the city. He cited rising infection rates and increased hospitalizations.

Danalis said she trusts the governor has the public’s best interests in mind, but added local leaders can’t expect small businesses to survive without help.

“I think the politicians, they are not fair to just make a quick decision like this, without supporting us,” she said.

The shutdown forced already cash-strapped restauranteurs to make more adjustments in an attempt to stay alive.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

At Palma, Pierre Bree just ordered heat lamps for his outdoor dining space. He’s also converting the front of his restaurant into a shop that sells cooking kits and other small trinkets.

Bree said the constant restriction changes are both financially and emotionally draining.

“It’s very scary. We just have to find ways to keep ourselves alive, it’s just about staying alive,” he said.

With cold weather and snow forecast this weekend, restaurants wonder how many customers will even venture outside to dine outdoors and whether it’s even worth the heating costs.

Some customers, like Ken Fishman, refused to give up on the city he loves.

“I’ve got to try to hang in there with these places as much as I can to give them the help,” he said.

To make matters worse, the Department of Sanitation has said it may issue a snow alert Wednesday, which means outdoor dining would be prohibited. If there’s more than a foot of snow, entire structures would have to be removed or consolidated.