CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, Health, Local TV, Rockland County

WEST NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A temporary COVID testing site opens Monday for people affiliated with Rockland County schools.

The drive-up and walk-up facility is located at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s only available for students, faculty and staff at schools within Rockland’s yellow zone.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

That’s where COVID rates are high, and testing of 20% of a school has been mandated.

It’s organized by the county health department and Good Samaritan Hospital.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments

Leave a Reply