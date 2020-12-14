Comments
WEST NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A temporary COVID testing site opens Monday for people affiliated with Rockland County schools.
The drive-up and walk-up facility is located at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s only available for students, faculty and staff at schools within Rockland’s yellow zone.
That’s where COVID rates are high, and testing of 20% of a school has been mandated.
It’s organized by the county health department and Good Samaritan Hospital.
