Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a special honor on the sixth night of Chanukah for one of the city’s health care heroes.
Lenox Hill chief of pulmonary medicine, Dr. Bushra Mina, was recognized Tuesday for his work in the fight against COVID by the Chabad of Park Slope.
He was given the honor to help light the menorah at Grand Army Plaza.
Meanwhile, a 14-foot ice menorah was carved and lit in Hudson Yards Park on Tuesday.
Masked celebrators were on hand for the event, titled “Fire and Ice.”
It was organized by Chabad of Midtown Manhattan.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK