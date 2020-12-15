NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bergen County is ready to roll out trucks packed with salt to battle the foot of snow that’s expected to blanket the area.
That’s only part of the plan.
“Tomorrow is going to be a little bit different because it’s going to be a lot of snow,” Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said Tuesday. “So you salt in the beginning and you salt at the end, but when the snow is coming down at an inch, two, three inches an hour, you don’t salt. You plow, you plow, you plow, you plow.”
The county has about 80 plow trucks at the ready and heavy equipment, including front end loaders.
The main complex where the county runs its snow operation has 5,000 tons of salt stacked in three sheds. There are tons more stashed in other facilities throughout Bergen.
