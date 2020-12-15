Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont says his state is ready for the impending snow storm.
More than 630 state plows and 18 industrial loaders are standing by.
But the governor had a clear message for anyone else thinking about hitting the road.
“Stay safe, stay home. To everybody that doesn’t have to travel starting late Wednesday night when it starts snowing, don’t. Let the amazing guys in the DOT do their work,” Lamont said.
The governor says Connecticut is bracing for as much as 12-18 inches of snow.
Kids shouldn’t expect a Snow Day, however. Instead, Lamont says it will be a virtual learning day.
