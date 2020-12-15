(CBSNewYork)- It’s official. Catcher James McCann is a New York Met.

The team officially announced the signing of the former White Sox All-Star catcher to a four-year contract that reports over the weekend indicate is worth over $40 million.

The 30-year-old McCann played in Chicago for the past two seasons putting together the best two years of his career thus far. An All-Star in 2019, he posted career-highs in batting average (.280), on-base percentage (.360) and slugging percentage (.536) in the shortened 2020 season. McCann was also behind the plate for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter on August 25.

“James has established himself as one of the best dual-threat catchers in the game,” Mets President Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “His leadership and presence in the clubhouse were instrumental in guiding a young pitching staff into the postseason in 2020.”

The Santa Barbara, California native has proven to be among the league’s best over the last two seasons ranking in the top-10 at the position in average, OPS, doubles, runs scored, hits, home runs and RBI. He is also one of just three catchers who have caught over 100 baserunners stealing since 2015. McCann has thrown out 32.2 percent of runners attempting to steal in his career to this point.

A second round pick of the Detroit Tigers in the 2011 Draft, McCann spent the first five years of his major league career in the Motor City before signing with Chicago in 2018. He is expected to slot in as the lead catching option for the team in the upcoming 2021 season.