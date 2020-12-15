HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Preparations are underway on Long Island as residents get ready for high winds, sleet and snow expected to come with Wednesday evening’s storm.

Winds are already gusting.

PSEG Long Island says it’s ready for Wednesday.

The LIRR will update commuters through the day. Traffic is picking up as Long Islanders run last-minute errands.

“There’s lines in the store. Already people are shopping like crazy buying everything,” said Mary LaRosa.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

“And you are here because of the storm?” asked CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

“I’m here too. I’m just as bad,” LaRosa said.

Indeed, there’s already been a run on groceries to keep the larder stocked with everyone home.

“No days off for the snow?” McLogan asked.

“No, not at all. Even the schools, they don’t have a day off. Working virtually, right?” said Mineola resident Nashma Sheikh.

“Will you be working from home?” McLogan asked.

“Yes, absolutely,” Sheikh said.

LINK: Winter Storm Survival Guide

As long as power and cable lines providing internet don’t come down in the high winds.

“A lot of people are still working remotely from home, so you’re not going to have that much traffic on the road,” said Queens Village resident Barbara Thompson. “Now the concern, are the streets still going to be clean?”

Long Island’s snow totals remain uncertain because of the potential for sleet mixing with snow.

Here are some additional weather links to help keep an eye on the storm.

“This will be a major winter event, a major storm event,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “We are doing all that we need to prepare to make sure we are ready.”

Department of Public Works crews are gassing up, filling vehicles and moving into place to pretreat roads. Supplies are stocked, salt domes full.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK