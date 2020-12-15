Comments
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are offering a reward for vital information on a suspected killer accused of shooting a teenager to death in Newark.
McKayla Perri, 18, was shot on Dec. 11 as she was walking on Broad Street near the intersection of 3rd Avenue, police said.
Perri was a college student studying to become an ultrasound technician.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Office is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and a conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
