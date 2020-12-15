CBSN New YorkWatch Now
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey communities and organization are coming together to help feed families in need.

Cars lined up before dawn Tuesday outside the Meadowlands YMCA — a demonstration of the immense need.

Volunteers from American Dream helped load and distribute boxes of food and well wishes.

This was the location’s 46th food distribution there, and organizers said more help is need than ever.

“Now that it’s the holidays, it is probably more important than ever, and the lines, again, are longer than ever,” Meadowlands YMCA President & CEO David Risselback told CBS2.

They expected to hand out more than 40,000 meals Tuesday.

To date, the Meadowlands YMCA and its partners have delivered more than 800,000 meals.

