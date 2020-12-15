Storm WatchWinter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of The Tri-State Area Effective 2 p.m. Wednesday
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is reporting its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus in six months.

Gov. Phil Murphy says 97 people died from COVID over the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in New Jersey to just over 16,000.

Monday, more than 4,100 people tested positive for the virus.

Overall, there have been more than 409,000 cases in the state during the pandemic.

