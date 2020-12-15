We’re expecting lots of sunshine today, but it will remain cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and even colder. Temps will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the 20s and teens.
WINTER STORM UPDATE (WATCHES/WARNINGS ISSUED): Snow develops mainly the second half of tomorrow afternoon, intensifies into the night (rates of 1-2″/hour, blizzard conditions along coast) and tapers off Thursday morning; a little mixing and/or plain rain is still possible S&E. Significant snowfall (12+”) is LIKELY N&W with amounts generally decreasing as you head S&E/towards the coast.
Gusty winds (40-50 mph) tomorrow night into Thursday may lead to downed tree limbs and power outages; minor to moderate coastal flooding tomorrow evening into Thursday morning is likely, as well.