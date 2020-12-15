By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a beautiful but cold day across the region as temps were stuck in the 30s… and will only get colder tonight! Skies will be partly clear overnight with temps bottoming out in the mid 20s, but we will stay dry.
Tomorrow will be a day of big change as clouds increase and we get some snow developing in the late afternoon. A powerful storm will get closer to the region and bring periods of heavy snow and strong winds tomorrow night into early Thursday morning.
As of now, the heaviest snowfall is expected to fall over inland New Jersey and over the Lower Hudson Valley… Some folks there could get up to 18 inches! Closer to NYC, expect around 12 inches with perhaps just under a foot in Manhattan itself, and much less as you head towards the coasts… It’ll get pretty windy too so visibility will be reduced.
Snow ends Thursday morning but it stays blustery through the end of the week with temps only in the low 30s… Keep it tuned to CBS2 for the latest!
