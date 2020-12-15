NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two New York medical workers who received the first public shots of the coronavirus vaccine in the country say they’re feeling fine Tuesday.
Sandra Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the very first vaccination. Dr. Yves Duroseau, emergency medicine chair at Lenox Hill Hospital, was next.
“I cheered, because I felt a huge sense of relief — not just for myself, but for health care workers, essential workers and everyone that has been doing a yeoman’s job with putting an end to this pandemic,” Lindsay told Gayle King on CBS This Morning.
“The science is behind this vaccination, that this is a new technology,” Duroseau added. “It’s a different technology that required eggs to grow the vaccinations, and that’s why it actually came about more quickly and more efficiently.”
Both said Tuesday the discomfort level in their arm was a one out of 10.