NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Indoor dining is now banned in New York City, and with a pending snowstorm also suspending outdoor dining, many restaurant owners and workers say they may not be able to hang on.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, they’re call for help, fast.

Marchers gathered Tuesday in Times Square, but their final destination was Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Third Avenue.

The restaurant and bar owners, waiters and waitress represented only a fraction of the thousands of people impacted by the suffering industry and demanding a comprehensive relief package.

Nearly 6,000 businesses have already closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Just this week, there was another setback when indoor dining was suspended for two weeks. Due to an oncoming winter storm, outdoor dining is also suspended for two days this week.

Some establishments, including the Carnegie Club in Midtown, have chosen to shut down temporarily and reopen once the pandemic is over. Others, facing so many restrictions, have given up and called it quits completely.

“They’re not getting shut down because you didn’t like their burger or bowl of pasta. They’re being mandated by government to be shut. Now we need that same government to step up and give them support, so they can stand a chance at survival, especially during the holiday season,” said Andrew Rigie, of New York Hospitality Alliance.

“We’re not asking for handouts, but we’re asking for a bridge to get to the point where we can continue to operate, so when the economy turns around and when the pandemic starts to slow down, people will have jobs to come back to,” chef Tom Colicchio added.

The marchers demanded things like rent relief, PPP, grants, local and state funding programs.

A recent report conducted by the industry found that two-thirds of New York restaurants will close in the next few months without any financial assistance.

About 88% of restaurants have been unable to pay full rent now for several months.

